Comedian Salvado rapped for bragging about beating up child

By Ahmad Muto

City comedian Patrick ‘Idringi’ Salvado has not had public opinion in his favour in a while with one misstep after another.

Just days after getting ripped apart for not showing support over the airport extortion allegations when popular public opinion was against it, he has considered taking his duty as a patriarch a matter to be shared it online.

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the self-styled Man from Ombokolo took social media to share how he beat up his youngest child who had become ‘too much.’

He wrote: “Today I gave my youngest some strokes of the cane, he had become too much, he couldn’t believe it coz I’m always his go to guy whenever he doesn’t get his way, today he got the shock of his life, his attitude has changed, he has finally learnt how to say please .. Kiboko thanks.”

However, whatever the purpose of sharing the information online was, they didn’t sing him praises. They were quick to ask if he got his motivation from singer Jose Chameleone who appeared on a clip beating up a boda boda man for allegedly scratching his Range rover.

Police! Police! Police! characterized public reaction.

Media personality Charles Mwanguhya Mpagi wondered if the police wouldn’t show up at his door: “Iwe polisi nekutabarra kutera, omwana kiboko musango! Corporal punishment is prohibited, police will come for you!!”

Media cartoonist Jimmy Spire Ssentongo replied: “Police case.”

DoreneN replied: “This is something to come here and post about? You beat up a child because he wouldn’t say thank you? Unfortunately, there’s so many people that look up to you that are going to think this is acceptable behaviour. Teach and guide children. Don’t terrorize them into submission.”

That’s was not all though, there was also a fringe section that argued that what he did was the traditional and effective way of handling that bit of parenting.

@KOmukungu replied: “Kiboko always works. Webale okugunjula omwana oyo.”

@Mollywin2: “Kiboko works… we grew up that way. But this generation is making our jobs as teachers hard