Comedian Mickey Seems2Funny to award lucky fan at maiden concert

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

In Uganda where comedy reigns supreme, there’s one name that’s been making waves, and it’s none other than the enigmatic Mickey Seems 2 Funny. The man with a knack for turning even the dullest moments into crazy laughter, Mickey Seem2Funny is not just a comedian, he’s a phenomenon. And now, he’s about to make history with an announcement that has left his fans in stitches of excitement.

Mickey Seems 2 Funny, the social media sensation content creator and influencer is set to host his maiden concert on November 10th at the illustrious Theatre Labonita. Themed The Best Of Mickey Seems 2 Funny,” the event promises to be an unforgettable extravaganza that will have audiences rolling in laughter and tapping their feet to the rhythm of life.

But what has truly set the town abuzz is Mickey’s grand gesture. In an unprecedented move, the comic genius has decided to give away a plot of land to one lucky fan during the concert courtesy of Century properties one his proud sponsors. A real piece of Mother Earth will change hands amidst fits of laughter and applause.

The event is expected to draw an eclectic mix of entertainment stakeholders, including renowned comedians and musicians, all ready to join in the laughter and celebrate the genius of Mickey Seems 2 Funny. And if that’s not enticing enough, there are even more goodies up for grabs at the show, ensuring that everyone leaves with a smile and a heart full of joy.

On November 10th, Mickey Seems 2 Funny will take center stage, and one lucky fan will become the proud owner of a plot of land, all while the world laughs in unison.