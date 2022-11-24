Thursday, November 24, 2022
Comedian Maggie Nansubuga set for maiden comedy show

by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Female Comedian Maggie Nansubuga known to many as Maggie De Bwaiserian will headline her first comedy show. Maggie will be at the National theatre tomorrow in a show dubbed The Ghetto Girl.

The comedy shows will be Nansubuga’s first ever show since she joined the comedy Industry many years ago. Nansubuga has in her career stepped on big stages like Comedy store, Mulago Boy comedy show, Comedy Files and Arise Woman comedy show among others. This time round, Nansubuga has decided to come through and headline her own show.

The Ghetto Girl comedy show will feature comedians like Agnes Akite, Cotilda, Leila Kachapizo, Maulana and Reign, Odongo, Optional Allan and Andrew Benon Kibuuka.

The show will have Nansubuga as the headline act crack her significant jokes that rotate around the ghetto people and the ghetto life after curtain raising performances from the other comedians on the line up.

