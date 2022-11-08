Comedian feud: Dr T Amale vows to block Bizonto show

By Mariam Nakalema
They were friends turned foes due to political differences. Now the beef between comedian Dr. T Amale and former colleagues in the Bizonto Group could end up in court.
Early this week, a voice note from Dr T Amale was leaked. In the audio, he is overheard regretting why he quit the National Unity Platform (NUP) for the National Resistance Movement (NRM), in anticipation that he would land a windfall.
He was overheard pleading to the unknown person to bail him out with work. The already bad blood was fanned by T Amale who took to social media and accused Julius Serwanjja aka Sabazonto of leaking his audio.
T Amale is adamant he is due 50% of any of the money from Bizonto concerts since he is still a director. His colleagues in the comedy craft think it is a crude joke.
During a press conference, the Bizonto Group warned the diminutive Dr. T-Amale not to dare step foot at their concert.
“We moved on and have continued doing good comedy. He (Dr. T Amale) should find his level and not ride on our popularity for clout,” one of the active members said during a press conference at the UMA Multi-Purpose Hall.
However, T Amale says he sat with Sabazonto and agreed the he stays as a director in Bizonto and has been receiving his 50% share every time the Bizonto works.
He however claims that as the Bizonto prepare to stage a mega concert he was not contacted and since March he has not been receiving his money which prompted him to send a message to Sabazonto.
“I am demanding for my arrears since March 2022. If they don’t pay me in advance, I will make sure their show doesn’t take place,” he vowed.
The show is slated for Friday, November 11, 2022 at the UMA Multi-Purpose Hall.