Comedian feud: Dr T Amale vows to block Bizonto show

by Editorial Team
By Mariam Nakalema

They were friends turned foes due to political differences. Now the beef between comedian Dr. T Amale and former colleagues in the Bizonto Group could end up in court.

Early this week, a voice note from Dr T Amale was leaked. In the audio, he is overheard regretting why he quit the National Unity Platform (NUP) for the National Resistance Movement (NRM), in anticipation that he would land a windfall.

He was overheard pleading to the unknown person to bail him out with work. The already bad blood was fanned by T Amale who took to social media and accused Julius Serwanjja aka Sabazonto of leaking his audio.

T Amale is adamant he is due 50% of any of the money from Bizonto concerts since he is still a director. His colleagues in the comedy craft think it is a crude joke.  

Comedy outfit Bizonto during a press conference. Photo By Mariam Nakalema

During a press conference, the Bizonto Group warned the diminutive Dr. T-Amale not to dare step foot at their concert.

“We moved on and have continued doing good comedy. He (Dr. T Amale) should find his level and not ride on our popularity for clout,” one of the active members said during a press conference at the UMA Multi-Purpose Hall.  

However, T Amale says he sat with Sabazonto and agreed the he stays as a director in Bizonto and has been receiving his 50% share every time the Bizonto works.

Comedian Dr. T Amale insists that if he is not paid his arrears, the Bizonto show will not happen this weekend. Photo Mariam Nakalema

He however claims that as the Bizonto prepare to stage a mega concert he was not contacted and since March he has not been receiving his money which prompted him to send a message to Sabazonto.

“I am demanding for my arrears since March 2022. If they don’t pay me in advance, I will make sure their show doesn’t take place,” he vowed.

The show is slated for Friday, November 11, 2022 at the UMA Multi-Purpose Hall.

