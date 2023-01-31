Comedian Eric Omondi tickles Northern Uganda fans

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
By Alex Balimwikungu

Prolific Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi knows Uganda like the back of his palm. He has been here on countless occasions, but mostly ends up performing in Kampala.

He made a sojourn to Northern Uganda, courtesy of Ugandan comedian Mc Kash Owakabi and if the love he (Omondi)  was showered with in Lira is anything to go by, he should add the destination to his annual calendar.

Some of the fans enjoy Eric Omondi’s comedy show. Photo: Courtesy

The Laugh with Owakabi comedy in Northern Uganda, has seen the likes of Klint the Drunk and Dan the Humorous from Nigeria perform there. He upped the game with Eric Omondi and the 35-year-old comedian was at home with his fellow Luo tribesmen.  

MC Kash Owakabi during one of the comedy sessions. Courtesy Photos

For the love of building the comedy platform in Northern Uganda, Kash decided to book Omondi for three shows, one in Lira, Gulu and the other in Kitgum. Eric Omondi attracted a attracted a full house at all three venues from January 25 to January 28th.

Eric Omondi cracked up the crowd on his tour of Northern Uganda. Courtesy Photo

Unlike Eric Omondi who was the headlining act on all three venues, he performed alongside the host Mc Kash and other local comedians of the area who also prove to be the next Northern Uganda Kings and Queens of comedy.

Mc Kash Owakabi launched the Laugh with Owakabi comedy platform in 2017 in Gulu before taking it to Lira and Kitgum. Other acts that have performed for him include, Patrick Salvador Idringi, Ann Kansiime and Dr Hilary Okello among others.

