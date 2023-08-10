Comedian Eric Omondi is first time dad at 41

By Alex Balimwikungu



Comedian Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynne have welcomed their first child together. The daughter, born on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 has been named Princess Kyla Omondi.



Omondi, the self-proclaimed president of comedy, shared the news with his fans on social media with the caption, “Princess Kyla Omondi”.



The couple first announced they were expecting a child back in June after suffering an earlier miscarriage.



In the post, Omondi revealed that he was excited have a child of his own after waiting patiently for 41 years.



“It has taken me 41 years, but finally God has blessed me with my own. The fruit of my loins. I feel like Sarah of Abraham of the Bible, she waited all her life for a child of her own. Thank you, baby, for making me a father. And to God thank you for returning our baby to us,” he wrote.



In November 2022, the couple shared on social media that Lynne suffered a miscarriage.



“Last night was one of the longest nights of my life. We fought for over 5 hours to try and save our little angel, but God had other plans. We never met you, but we sure felt you and will forever love you. Respect to all women, no man on earth has that kind of strength. Lynne, stay strong. It is well,” Eric shared.



After the mishap, the funnyman proposed to Lynne on Valentines Day this year.