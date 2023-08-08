Comedian Emma Napoleone to nurture young talent

By Kampala Sun Writer

Stand-up comedian Emmanuel Otim also known as Emma Napoleone has decided to bring to the creative industry a group of young talents.

Napoleone, who has been on the comedy stage for more than 10 years although not about to quit, thought it was wise to bake new stars who can start from scratch just like him. The name of the project is dubbed EYOTAB which in full stands for Empowering Youth through talent building.

The idea of the EYOTAB concept came after he was approached by a group of youths who said they want to be like him but they don’t know where to start from.

“About a year ago, I came up with a concept to empower our brothers from Teso where I come from and our neighbors in Lango and the reason I started doing my shows in Soroti with one of the shows called the King comes home on every Easter and every 23 December where I take the founders of comedy like Patrick Salvador, Omara Daniel and Pablo Kimuli among others” Napoleone says.

The Premises that house Napoleone’s youth empowering project. Courtesy Photo

He goes on to elaborate that it was during these shows that the people from his region came to him and asked to join the creative industry.

Napoleone later met some people who told him to reach out to funders and fortunately, MasterCard Foundation accepted his proposal. With the proposal approved, Napoleone has managed to set up a skilling centre that is already established in Soroti in a place called Nakatunya along Lira road with classes already established.

The project, according to Napoleone, will be supervised by Christian Students Outreach Ministry (CCORM), an organization that was assigned by the Funder.

With everything in place, the project will run for one year and its continuity will depend on a helping hand from individual, Government and the community.

He says that registration is already ongoing and it is being done on the official website of the EYOTAB project (https://eyotab.org/ ). On September 1st, auditions will take place and only 150 youths will go through to start the training process. In the space of one year, Napoleone hopes to train Comedians, Musicians, Videographers, Graphics designers and Animators among others.

The major aim of the project is to identify talented youth, in the creative arts and provide them with skills and mentorship that can ready them for the labour market.