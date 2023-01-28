Saturday, January 28, 2023
Comedian Emeka weds longtime girlfriend Mackline Asimiire

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

Comedian and radioman Collins Baryeija Emeka, also known as The Romantic Mukiga, has tied the knot with his girlfriend, Macklyn Asimiire, one month after he visited her parents in Bushenyi District for Kuhingira.

The two exchanged marital vows this morning at Watoto Church and as expected Twitter was abuzz with congratulatory messages to the couple.

The Bride, groom and guests at their wedding. Courtesy Photo

The Romantic Mukiga could not holding back the excitement, as he shared a snippet of the function on Twitter.

“This is the day that the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it. ❤️🙏🏾,” he said in a tweet.

He looked resplendent in a white double breast coat while the wife looked sensational in a figure-hugging fishtail wedding dress, which showed off her slender frame to perfection.

