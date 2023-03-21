Comedian Emeka fumes over ‘not being funny’

By Alex Balimwikungu

Comedian and radio personality Collins Bareija Emeka recently hogged the limelight. He had a swanky wedding with heartthrob Mackline Asiimire.

However, if Emeka had a funny strand in him, it must have shifted to his loins and it is highly likely he left it at the honeymoon venue.

The TV host is back on the airwaves with a reality TV show dubbed Take Me Back. TV enthusiasts have criticised the show, leaving Emeka in a foul mood.

“Emeka is doing some TV show called Come Back to Me (sic). The writer, actors, director and all men on camera should be arrested,” a one Michael Marvin commented.

Emeka never took the criticism lying down. Using his handle, he responded, “First of all thank you for watching. Secondly, it’s a reality TV show, as in real life stories, not an acted show. Thirdly, you have never been on set and so you don’t know what it takes to come up with an episode.”

Following the back and forth, many advised Emeka to take the criticism with his chin up. They contend he can improve if he cares to listen.

“The show is lacking. It is like Pastor Yiga’s poorly scripted Kalondoozi show on ABS TV. He should improve,” another commented.

Others were downright rude. “This Emeka guy fakes everything. He makes unfunny jokes on radio and once called himself a comedian. He should be arrested for impersonation,” another said.