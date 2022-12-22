Thursday, December 22, 2022
Celebrity News

Comedian Basketmouth announces divorce with wife

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

It seems all is not well in the home of foremost comedian, actor, musician and producer, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, as he has announced that he has parted ways with his wife, Elsie, after 12 years of marriage.

The comedian dropped the announcement in a social media post on Thursday with a cryptic message where he alluded to the fact that he and Elsie are now divorced.

“As much as it pains me bringing my personal life in to the public space, this is a unavoidable situation,” the artist wrote.

“After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

“As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.

“We humbly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through these trying times.

Thank you.”

The couple who got married on November 6, 2010, are blessed with three children, Janelle, Jason, and Maya.

