“Come rain, Gwanga Mujje will happen”- Chameleone vows

By Ahmad Muto

Away from the frustration that followed his botched concert two weeks ago, singer Jose Chameleone has vowed that the much-anticipated Gwanga Mujje gig set for Friday, February 24, 2023 will happen by all means. This followed the anxiety of the public following the rain in the afternoon of Thursday, February 23, on the eve of the concert.

To allay the worries of the public, he took to social media where he shared a screengrab of what looked like wooden models of traditional elders in a circle donning red with the caption “Olukiiko lutudde!!!!!”, to mean the committee has sat. “Don’t fear #gwanga_mujje COME rain or Earthquake Jose Chameleone_____”

A section of the public has nagged that since the heavy downpour that destroyed the concert stage two weeks ago, there had not been a drop of rain but suddenly clouds started gathering on Wednesday, 22 February, and rained on Thursday.

After the stage collapsed on, Chameleone vowed to embarrass the devil by staging a bigger show that will be well attended. He also in the heat of the moment said he would ask the authorities to let his concert go on upto 3am

It has been reported that the botched concert cost the organisers over sh1.5billion.

