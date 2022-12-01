Friday, December 2, 2022
Club Pilsener offers financial support for Sheebah two-day concert

by Editorial Team
By Nicholas Oneal

Just a week to her two-day concert, Club Pilsener has announced a big sponsorship towards Sheebah Karungi’s concert dubbed Sheebah Live At Serena.

The move follows Bukedde TV1 and MTN throwing their weight behind the Swagg Mama.

Club’s sponsorship package will include cash, advertising and other logistical support. The announcement was made during a press conference held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

“As Club Pilsener, music is in our DNA and we know that music is one of the biggest passion points for Ugandans. We are always happy to be part of musical experiences because it’s through such that we get to interact with our consumers and share good vibes with them,” said Joel Galla, NBL brand manager for Club and Premiums.

Sheebah Karungi with Joel Galla, the Club brand manager, after a press conference for her Sheebah Live At Serena concert on December 1, 2022. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Queen Sheebah has been a key figure in the entertainment industry over time; releasing some bangers that have seen her rise to take her seat among the top Ugandan female musicians.  These include Mundongo, Ice cream, Nkwatako, Farmer, Kisasi Kimu and Nakyuka.

“Ugandan music in particular has grown so big and it is artistes like Queen Sheebah that have played a big role in propelling the industry further. We have previously worked with Queen Sheebah (ClubBeatzAtHome) and we have no doubt that she will deliver an awesome performance come the 9th & 10th of December,” Galla added.

 This is the first time Sheebah is staging a concert since the lifting of the two-year lockdown that was imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is also her first time to stage a two-day concert on her own at Kampala Serena Hotel after falling out with her former management Team No Sleep under Jeff Kiwa. 

