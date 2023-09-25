Club DJ leaves unforgettable Jinja party experience

By Nicholas Oneal

Over the weekend, September 23, the vibrant city of Jinja witnessed a night of electrifying music and pulsating energy as Club Pilsener’s Club DJ Sets made its debut at Bourbon Bar.

The first of five-event series, it set the bar high for an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and pure unadulterated fun with young Ugandan adults in mind.

Club DJ Sets was conceived to offer a platform for self-expression and a haven for those seeking the ultimate party scene.

The festivities in Jinja commenced at about 6:00pm, with the home-grown talent of Jinja-based DJ Aaron Fiesta setting the stage ablaze and igniting the party vibe followed by the spirited DJ Dan K, another local hero who had the crowd enthralled.

The beautiful Etania, known as the Life of the Party, took the stage as the official host, ushering in the main act of the evening, DJ Dash.

Revellers having a good time at the Club DJ Sets at Bourbon Bar in Jinja on September 23, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

As expected, DJ Dash delivered an electric performance that left the crowd in awe. DJ Roja and DJ KashPro followed suit, ensuring the night ended on a high note.

In the midst of the pulsating beats, the revellers had a chance to showcase their dance moves on stage, with some lucky ones winning crates of beer as they boogied the night away.

Dj Roja entertaining guests at the Club DJ Sets at Bourbon Bar in Jinja on September 23, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

The first event of the Club DJ Sets was nothing short of a resounding success, with Jinja’s youth embracing the refreshing experience. It was a night that defied conventions and redefined the party scene.

This high-octane DJ mix party, through all the five events, will feature a line-up of 30 talented DJs, five sensational artistes, 10 charismatic MCs, and one regional headliner.