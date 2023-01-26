Clips of Ugandan film feature in South African song

By Hussein Kiganda

The Ugandan film industry could be taking a new global journey. Some of the films from the industry are breaking into some African markets such as Botswana, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, and now South Africa.

Well, some of the clips from the Ugandan series “Kadaga” produced by Jinja-based film school KPM Entertainment have been picked up by South African reggae singer Maveriq Mavo in his latest song “Nyhani Nyhani” with Ntuthu Nyiki.

In “nyhani nyhani”, the singers pick action clips from “Kadaga” and show them in most parts of the song’s video.

Paul Sebata, the producer of the series, told The Kampala Sun that his movie production house(KPM Entertainment) and the singer had agreed on collaborating on different projects and the “Kadaga Series” is one of them.

The South African reggae singer who is collaborating with Ugandan film. Internet photo.

“KPM Entertainment and PIFF Africa opened a new line of collaboration with him, where we will be able to use his music in the Kadaga series and he will be able to use our clips in his songs. The footage of our series “Kadaga” in his new music video, is one example that shows we are moving forward with him. Maveriq mavo will also feature in the Kadaga series as an actor,” Sabata said.

“Kadaga” is an action-adventure series about a group of “Kadaga warriors” fighting to end human trafficking in Eastern Uganda.