Climate change activist Vanessa Nakate engaged

by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Climate change activist Vanessa Nakate who is Uganda’s poster girl in the fight against Climate change is engaged. She shared the news via X with a photo of her and fiancé Davis Reuben.

“He saw me holding a climate strike sign on the street one day He saw me street preaching one day, He saw me nervous before giving a speech on a world stage one day, He saw me giving that speech on a world stage one day, My lord saw me, found me, and chose me. And I said YES,” Vanessa captioned a photo of them sharing a hug.

Reuben who is also a climate change activist quoted his fiancée’s post: “Genesis 2:18 (AMP) Now the Lord God said, It is not good (sufficient, satisfactory) that the man should be alone; I will make him a helper meet (suitable, adapted, complementary) for him. Glory to God.”

Nakate hogged global headlines in early 2020 in what was termed a racist act after she got cropped out of a photo she took alongside other climate change activists – Greta Thunberg, Isabelle Axelsson, Luisa Neubauer and Loukina Tille. They were attending a youth climate science conference in Davos, Switzerland.

In 2021, Nakate was named among the Time’s next 100 most influential people.

