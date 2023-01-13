Climate activists advocate for films on environmental protection 

By Hussein Kiganda

Climate and environmental activist Jacqueline Katesi Kalange has called upon filmmakers to make films that tell stories of how the environment is degraded and how to preserve it.

The issue was first raised by Kenyan activist Dr. Paula Kahumbu in a tweet on January 4, 2023, that films that address climate crises should be made, and in indigenous languages.

“Given the urgency to address extinction and climate crises, films about Africa’s wildlife should always build local capacity by involving local experts, indigenous crews and should always be made available to people in Africa in appropriate languages,” Kahumbu said.

Adding to Kahumbu’s tweet, Kalange explained that such movies or films could help solve climate crises and extinction by keeping up to date with the global perspectives and zeroing down on the national lens through which climate justice is viewed.

“Through collaborating with a number of public figures, role models and celebrities, among others which, in return, could boost the audience’s interest in watching them, hence creating a common sense of humanity and shared responsibility in registering positive change,” Kalange said.

She added that these films could help by keeping the message short, relevant, and precise and that films or movies should aim at using languages that unite the majority of the target audiences to create a sense of inclusion and belonging alongside aiming at highlighting the message within a reasonable time to keep the audience focused.

Kalange is hopeful that if these movies are made day in and day out, Ugandans will know the importance of preserving the environment and how to tackle climate crises.

Some of the movies that cover the environment are Kiss The Ground, Before The Flood, Cowspiracy, Chasing Coral, A Beautiful Planet, Arctic Tale, Ice Age: The Meltdown, Our Planet and Adventure Planet.