Cleopatra Koheirwe reflects on acting in ‘The Last King of Scotland’

By Ahmad Muto

Entertainer Cleopatra Koheirwe said she appeared in 2006 multi award-winning American movie The Last King of Scotland as a rookie because it was her first film.

Then she was part of Obsessions dance group and they were encouraged to audition for the slots for Ugandan actors/actresses.

“I was not part of the film by mistake, but went through auditions like all the rest. Joanita Bewulira (actress) came to us and encouraged us to audition, saying there was a movie that was going to be filmed here. And they wanted Ugandan actors because it was about Ugandan,” Cleo explained.

She made the revelation on a Twitter Space on the topic: How to Best Gain From Our Talents, Crafts and Art.

Her advantage, Cleo noted, was being a TV, radio host, and dancing and acting with the Obsessions.

“I think because I was already doing TV hosting on WBS TV, Capital FM and the Obsessions, I did my thing, chirpy, happy, free spirited. I had not been in a film before, but I liked presenting.”

Afterwards, she got a call, asking her go to Kabira Country Club, where she met the film director and their local co-ordinator, Richard Kaweesa, the musician.

They offered her two roles and she was supposed to pick one. “I turned down the one with a sex scene because it was going to be my first film and I didn’t want to start with that. I was not comfortable. So, I took the smaller one where I acted as Joy.”

What is ‘The Last King of Scotland’ about?

The film depicts the life of former president of Uganda Idi Amin played by Forest Whitaker and a fictional Scottish doctor played by James McAvoy. It is based on the Giles Foden’s 1998 novel, The Last King of Scotland. The film won close to 50 awards between 2006 and 2007, including an Oscar for Forest Whitaker in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a leading role and scored over 30 nominations.