Civil Aviation Authority responds to Entebbe International Airport corruption allegations

By Francis Emukule

Entebbe International Airport is once again under fire for what many complainants call unprofessionalism, corruption, and unfairness.

This was revealed after Don MC, a rapper, tweeted about his experience at the airport.

In his tweet, he claimed that airport officials purposefully caused him to miss his flight in order to extort money from him.

Don MC stated that they (no one in particular) demanded a bribe of sh3.7m before releasing him.

“Entebbe airport is full of ignorant, arrogant, incompetent, and corrupt beings. The primary function of these individuals is to cause passengers to miss their flights. Recently, I missed my flight because I refused to pay the $1,000, they demanded to allow me on the flight,” he explained.

After this became public, it appeared that many Ugandans who had gone through the same ordeal were waiting for someone to blow the whistle on their annoyance.

An avalanche of confessions poured in via TikTok, as many condemned the heinous extortion tendencies of airport employees.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has issued a statement distancing itself from the alleged acts of corruption and extortion.

However, they went on to say that while they work closely with the majority of partners, such as immigration, handling agents such as NAS and DAS, and airlines, implying they are not entirely to blame, previously reported cases of the same nature were dealt with, investigated, and the perpetrators punished by being fired from their jobs and having airport access revoked.

CAA stated that they were not provided with credible information, such as checkpoints, flight times, and when the alleged extortion occurred, to conduct the investigation.

Be that as it may, they are still in talks with people who shared their extortion experiences in order to establish more details of the allegation.

In their statement, they encouraged people not to fall for extortion and to always report the case to UCCA.