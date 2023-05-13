City private guard shoots dead colleague after argument

By Eddie Ssejjoba

The Police in Kampala are hunting for a private security guard, who for yet unknown reasons, lost his cool and shot his colleague straight in the face.

The victim, John Mujumbi, 25, an employee of Capital Guards and Patrol was shot dead on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at about 12:30pm from his workstation at IDAK Apartments in Konge.

According to a statement released by Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mujumbi was allegedly shot by his colleague, identified as Peter Ochoroi, 26, following a hot argument from their room behind their workstation.

According to initial reports, they were sharing a rented room provided by the company.

The guards argued in ateso; the neighbours who overheard the two argue could not understand the language and the cause of their misunderstanding.

Owoyesigyire said both guards were armed with SAR semi-automatic rifles, each loaded with five rounds of ammunition. Their assigned duty was to provide security during nighttime, as per their supervisor’s instructions.

He explained that eyewitnesses reported hearing an argument between the two guards conducted in a language they did not understand.

“Shortly thereafter, a gunshot was heard originating from the same room. The Police swiftly responded to the scene, accompanied by the divisional team and the scene of crime officer. The victim was immediately rushed to Mulago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

During the investigation, two rifles were discovered at the scene. Two small magazines, capable of holding five rounds each, were also recovered near the firearms, plus two sets of company uniforms.

Preliminary Police findings indicate that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead, resulting in profuse bleeding.

The team of investigators were yet to establish the motive behind the incident, saying it remains unclear and was under investigation.

“Efforts are underway to gather additional information about both the victim and the suspect through their employer, the security company,” Owoyesigyire noted.

He promised that the postmortem report from Mulago City Mortuary would be obtained, and the exhibited firearms and cartridge case would be submitted to a ballistic expert for analysis.

The primary objective of the ongoing inquiry, Owoyesigyire said, was to locate and apprehend the suspect.

He urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement and provide relevant information that may assist in the investigation.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time,” he condoled.