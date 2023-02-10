Friday, February 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News City Pastor Martin Ssempa offers self for modelling gig
Latest News

City Pastor Martin Ssempa offers self for modelling gig

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

City pastor, Martin Ssempa might have just earned himself a role as a model. With his very vocal demeanour, he picked interest in a modelling gig advertised online by city model scout Ronnie Nsubuga of Crystal Models Uganda. Ronnie was looking for a model for an advertising job and Ssempa felt like he fitted the description.
Nsubuga wrote: “I am looking for a light skinned model with a bold or short hair look for an advertising job.”
Ssempa who rocks a clean-shaven look with a beard populated with thick grey strands felt he fit the description and so submitted a photo with the caption: “Is the light enough? And the hair… is it short enough?” Nsubuga seemed to have made up his mind instantly. He replied: “All is perfect.”

Before this, the only known engagement Ssempa had with modelling was with model Doreen Kabareebe whom he offered to give a certificate of virginity. It was after the model claimed she was a virgin waiting for her husband. A meeting the two organised didn’t happen, Ssempa accused her of deliberately avoiding him to which Kabareebe retorted that the pastor had no right sharing their private business with the public.

Being a social critic, he has been against many things, including the idea of male media personalities rocking dreads, suggesting that they consider losing them because they are making all men lose respect.

Ssempa’s last appointment in the public sphere was in 2017 following his Pornography Control Committee appointment. However, he got sacked in 2020 and ordered to stay away from the committee’s activities to which he sought legal redress.

You may also like

TikToker Brennan baby aces O ‘level exams

Kenzo shows off Grammy medal

Nexus Lounge wins battle for Chameleone After Party

Buzibu movie screened at National Theatre

Sheebah, Spice Diana beef takes new twist

Faridah Nakazibwe throws hint at wedding

‘Single’ Remmie overwhelmed with marriage proposals

Nancy Kacungira ties knot

UAP Old Mutual, DTB conclude Kwata Vibe promo

Ugandan Batik artist Dominic Lukandwa receives nod from US ambassador

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.