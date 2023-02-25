Saturday, February 25, 2023
Latest News

City lawyer Male Mabirizi released from prison

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

City lawyer Male Mabirizi has been released from Luzira prison as he said a few days ago

He was released on Saturday, 25th, February, 2023 before midday as he stated

In a letter recent letter, Mabirizi said he was going to be set free because the prisons act allows the state to release him before the 18 months prison sentence is over

“Each prisoner on admission shall be credited with the full amount of remission (one third of sentence) states section 84(2) of the prisons act 2006, Applying one third of Ssekana’s unlawful and challenged 18 months imprisonment makes 12 months falling on 26th, February, 2023,” he said in a statement which was shared on various social media platforms

City lawyer Male Mabirizi released from prison. Courtesy photo.

He also said that section 83(3) states that if the date falls on a Sunday….he or she shall be released before noon on the day preceding the Sunday….making the day Saturday 25th,February,2023 before midday

After his release, he promised to hold an online interaction with the media and the public because he wants to talk to them about his prison experience

In February, 2022, High Court in Kampala sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment over contempt of court.

State Attorney Patricia Mutesi told High Court to convict him because he had continued making contemptuous posts on his social media platforms in which he attacked Justice Musa Ssekaana and the Judiciary.

Mutesi noted that in one of his social media posts, Mabirizi described the Shs300 million fine as being null and void, a statement she said was an attack on courts of law and the Judiciary.

After his conviction, he asked the court of appeal to nullify his conviction but the court didn’t do so and was sent back to prison 

