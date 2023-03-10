City journalist to lose prime property over debt

By Alfred Byenkya

City journalist and businessman Stanley Ndawula is set to lose his property in Kulambiro, a city suburb, over failure to clear a loan he got from a moneylender.

Media reports show that Ndawula’s property was recently advertised as being available for sale by Muramuzi Enterprises and Auctioneers.

The building known as Yaya Xtra Home, Kulambiro had several other businesses that included a restaurant and a lounge, which are said to be the businesses of the journalist.

Auctioneers put up a notice of sale by public auction/private treaty under the name of Yaya Xtra Residence as debtor situated at Plot 2630 Block 215 land with its development at Kulambiro Kampala whose proprietor is Stanley Ndawula.

“We have been duly instructed by our client a financial institution which is the registered mortgagor to advertise and sale by public auction/private treaty the property described below to recover the outstanding loan balance and all other costs. The owner/owners are hereby notified that unless full payment to our client is effected with 30 calendar days from the date of this advert, the property described here below shall be disposed of to recover our client’s money,” read the advert.

Ndawula started his journalism career at Red Pepper Publications, Uganda and is now the owner and editor of the Investigator news website.