Cindy’s daughter in Little Miss Universe contest

by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Cindy Sanyu’s daughter is one of the contestants in this year’s Little Miss Universe 2023.

The musician urged her fans to support her daughter, Amani Brunetti, whom she shares with her former boyfriend, Italian national Mario Brunetti.

Cindy revealed that the girl would like to become a model in the future.

“My daughter Amani is out here making moves and taking over. Please support her in this journey,” she said in a social media post.

The annual beauty contest has, over the years, groomed little girls, training them in life skills, confidence, public speaking, personal care and general knowledge in order to prepare them for bigger beauty pageants such as Miss Uganda.

The children will be competing in three categories namely; Toto Category, Mini Category and Little Category.

Tricia Kyomuhendo, the organiser, urged parents to encourage their daughters to take part in this event.

