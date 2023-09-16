Cindy Vs Sheebah: A battle that lived up to its billing

By Reagan Ssempijja

Last night, Friday, September 15, was the moment of reckoning as two incredible female musicians took to the stage to tussle it out for the crown of who’s better at what they do. The battle lines were drawn at Kololo Independence Grounds, a venue that was almost sold out to capacity.

Organised by Victoria University, the show treated fans of both musicians to nail-biting moments, from the grandeur entrances, the fashion impressions made, and the bands’ executions, to the first note hit.

Cindy preforming with the husband, Prynce Okuyo Atik, behind her.jpg

While Sheebah kicked off with her least popular songs, her fans were ready to cheer her on nonetheless. She would later experiment with some of her biggest hits from the past decade.

Cindy, on the other hand, with her vocal prowess as the strongest weapon in her arsenal, came mainly to serenade her fans with nostalgia, especially in her first two rounds.

Bodyguards surrounding Sheebah before coming to stage for the first time. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Songs like Nsanyuka Nawe and Nawewe had to not only take you back in time but also get you singing along.

Quietly listening to her delivery, Sheebah’s team and fans knew they had to match that up with nothing short of stellar. Meanwhile, during the interludes, there was a looming battle between the MCs of both Sheebah and Cindy – Zahara Toto and DJ Nimrod respectively. The verbal exchange between these two was quite something.

Some fans as they tried to bow for Cindy praising her incredible perfomance.

In the build-up to the show, there was talk about Cindy not having as many hit songs as Sheebah, raising fear that the former could be in for a sweaty showdown. However, Cindy’s song selection for each set was something worth the applause. Saving the best for last, Cindy played her cards right, one might say.

A few minutes to 2:00am, the battle had to go down to an even more intense interface, with both artistes facing off back-to-back. This particular set called for everyone to pull out their best cards, performing two songs each at a time.

By the end of the session, Cindy was the last woman standing, despite a sound disruption while performing Ayokyayokya. The battle was officially closed after this performance.

The conversation on who won the battle still lingers on via social media.

A guy receiving treatment at the ambulance after being attacked during the festival

Singer Lydia Jazmine (left) and socialite Prima Kardashi having a great time