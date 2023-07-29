Cindy trashes Sheebah’s “bubble gum” music

By Alfred Byenkya

Musician Cinderella Sanyu has described Sheebah Karungi’s music as bubble gum.

The two who have been engaged in a war of words since both announced their respective concert dates, are not about to relent in as far as throwing barbs is concerned.

In the latest onslaught, Cindy says that Sheebah’s claim of having 90 songs in 10 years is a sign that she sings bubble gum music

“She said she has 90 songs and I have 20 songs only but the truth of the matter is that the number of songs an artiste has doesn’t matter. I may have 20 songs but they are of high quality than Sheebah’s songs which don’t even last for three months after release,” she said

On the same day, Sheebah Karungi held a question and answer session with journalists and explained a lot about her upcoming music battle with Cindy

She said she is prepared to challenge her if gets chance to meet her at Kololo independence grounds on 15th, September,2023

“I am not scared of battling her musically. Our job is to perform for the people that will turn up and they will decide on who is best,” she said

She said she is not sure if Cindy booked the same venue that day and told Cindy to show receipts proving that she booked Kololo independence grounds for her show

“What I know is that there will be a Victoria University event on 14th, September,2023 and my festival will be on 15th, September,2023,” she emphasized.