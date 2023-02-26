Cindy takes music sabbatical

By Alfred Byenkya

The President of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) Cindy Sanyu has taken a music break to prepare for the birth of her third child

She made the announcement to her social media followers on Saturday, 25th, February, 2023

“This was my last performance before getting into maternity leave. I was about six months pregnant and I took so many risks but God gave me the strength. So what did I miss at Gwanga Mujje concert?” she asked

Before this announcement, she told her online followers that she is about to give birth and further explained that she is enjoying her leave from Nairobi

“A few months left to pop and iam enjoying every moment and Nairobi is really very nice. With my next album, I want to work with producers from all over East Africa. I will be updating you,” she wrote

In January, 2022, Cindy and her husband Prynce Atiku Joel Okuyo welcomed a baby girl

The couple walked down the aisle in December 2021 and welcomed their baby Prime Care Hospital in Kampala

This will be Cindy’s third child because she first produced her first baby with former Italian boyfriend Mario Brunette before breaking up

The former Blu 3 singer has been singing independtly with her Band she named Cindy Band which performs in many entertainment venues in Kampala and Wakiso district.