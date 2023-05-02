Cindy shares first video with her adorable son

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer and Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president, Cindy Sanyu has given fans a first look at her son, two weeks after giving birth to him.

On Tuesday morning, the 37-year-old singer shared an adorable video of her baby boy, who she shares with actor and Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku. In the footage, her bundle of joy can be seen cooing in the background

Cindy shared a picture with her bundle of joy. File Photo

Cindy went ahead to reveal that her baby was named Josiah, before expressing her gratitute to the Prime Care Hospital medical team having aided professionally to welcome her new baby.

Cindy went on to reveal the baby’s name as Josiah, a masculine Hebrew name that means “God supports and heals.”