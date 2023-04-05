Cindy Sanyu treated to surprise baby shower

Wednesday, April 5, 2023
by Editorial Team
By Mariam Nakalema

The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president Cinderella Sanyu has been treated to a surprise baby shower by fellow artistes.

The surprise happened on Tuesday at the UMA offices where she had gone for a meeting. She is expecting her third child, and second with husband Prynce Joel Atiku.

Cindy was treated to a surprise baby shower. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

The singer took yo social media to celebrate the milestone. ” Thank you UMA executive for the surprise baby shower yesterday. Even now I don’t understand how you pulled it off but I’m humbled by your love and support especially during this time. God richly bless you for your kindness,”

During the event, UMA’s Phina Mugerwa was overcome by emotion and thanked Cindy for leading them well. ” I really love you so much. You are our president and you have led us well,” she said.

