Cindy Sanyu finally finds her voice: Is the timing, approach wrong?

By Alex Balimwikungu



‘Find your own voice’ is often the first bit of advice given to aspiring musicians. It is likely a teenage Cindy Sanyu was harangued several times by voice coaches as she auditioned for the Coca-Cola Popstars music reality TV show auditions almost 20 years ago.



Cindy, Jackie Chandiru and Lillian Mbabazi were to later excel and form Blu*3 in April 2004 after winning the reality TV show.



The girls conquered the country and the region. Lillian was the vocally gifted one, Jackie was the diva living the life of a superstar and Cindy was merely going through the motions.

True, Cindy performed with them on tours, but was her voice heard? Even under the strict management of Steve Jean, she came off as the non-conformist and belligerent one.



In 2008, four years after they dazzled the nation, an ‘exhausted’ Cindy announced she was taking a hiatus from the group. She was replaced, but for the group, the epitaph was already written. The inevitable solo projects came in.

Fast forward 2023. Cindy the talented and introverted singer is talking most. In previous interviews, she confessed to being shy and reserved albeit with a warm and loving personality.



Today, as president of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) and a newly-married wife and mother, Cindy Okuyo has begun to get more used to journalists and the spotlight. She is more candid. However, people have started seeing her as aloof and even unfriendly. One such person is Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi, who accuses Cindy of being condescending.

“She should stop demeaning fellow musicians. Over the years, Cindy Sanyu has been ranking herself as superior to many fellow female musicians in the Ugandan music industry. It should stop,” Nwagi opined.



https://www.kampalasun.co.ug/tame-your-ego-nwagi-to-cindy/



It only stoked Cindy’s raging fires. The Cindy of old would let it slide. She rebutted almost immediately. In Cindy’s world, the crown of the best musician rests with her.



“I am ready to battle all Ugandan female musicians apart from Rema Namakula. She (Rema) is an actual musician and a strong representation of her work onstage,” Cindy said.



Cindy is adamant a few female Ugandan musicians can level up to her. Her high-handedness comes at a time she was accused or provoking Sheebah Karungi by scheduling a concert on the same date and venue.



For many in the industry, September 15, was the date for Sheebah’s YOLO festival at The Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. However, The King herself, hijacked the date, announcing her comeback concert would be held on that same date and at the same venue.

https://www.kampalasun.co.ug/cindy-organises-music-battle-on-same-day-venue-with-young-girl-sheebah/



Cindy, however, defended herself by saying that when her management team went to book the venue, they found it was free and not booked as Sheebah had reported on her social media platforms.



“FIRE. CINDY BIABE, The king herself Live in concert 15th Sept, Kololo airstrip. Let’s goooooo!” she said.



As expected, the two artistes have since begun to hurl words at each through cryptic social media posts and during TV interviews.

https://www.kampalasun.co.ug/sheebah-hits-back-at-cindy-with-phone-comparison/



“She’s not ready for it, but she just needs practice. The fact is she is a great artist, very entertaining, she just needs a little more practice and then we can have a battle that is fair because right now if we stepped on stage with Sheebah, it would be unfair,” Cindy recently said.



Even with the unresolved Uganda Musicians Association and Uganda National Musicians Federation squabbles, it is highly unlikely we’ve heard the last from Cindy.



As she goes about her life, you can’t help but notice that she has finally found her voice. But at what cost?