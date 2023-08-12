Cindy Sanyu bags sh300m ambassadorial deal

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Cindy Sanyu Okuyo, the renowned Dancehall artist, has achieved a remarkable milestone in her lifestyle journey by securing an exciting ambassadorial partnership with the esteemed fashion label, Gabriel BA Collections.

The collaboration, valued at sh300m was officially announced in presence of media in Bukoto.

Gabriel BA Collections brand encompasses an array of exquisite products, ranging from fragrances to stylish bags and clothes.

Cindy Sanyu during the unveiling in Bukoto. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa



The highly anticipated unveiling ceremony featured the introduction of Cindy Sanyu as the face of Gabriel BA’s latest fragrance line, “My Woman.” This partnership reflects the brand’s strategic move to leverage Cindy’s expansive and devoted fan base to bolster their sales and visibility.

At the event, Cindy Sanyu was accompanied by her supportive husband, Joel Atiku, who expressed his unwavering dedication to standing by her side in all her endeavors.

Cindy flanked by her husband Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku at the event . Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

The event showcased a strong sense of unity and shared aspirations within their relationship.

Although the specifics of the contract were not openly disclosed due to a confidentiality agreement, the compensation was substantiated by a cheque presented to Cindy Sanyu, indicating the substantial sum.

This lucrative five-year collaboration demonstrates both Cindy’s exceptional influence in the entertainment sphere and Gabriel BA Collections’ commitment to elevating their brand through meaningful partnerships.