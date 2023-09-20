Cindy reveals attempts to frustrate her during musical battle

By Mariam Nakalema

Cindy Sanyu has revealed that there were efforts to frustrate her during her musical battle with Sheebah Karungi at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on September 15, 2023.

”My sound was not clear while I was on stage. Even the day before the concert, when I went to do my sound checks, the equipment was not there and I was asked to get my own, which I refused. I didn’t do the sound checks, but as for my colleague Sheebah, her sound was okay. She even did sound checks on September 13, 2023,” Cindy said.

She made the remarks in her capacity as the head of the Uganda Musicians Association at the funeral of singer/actress Evelyn Lagu in Bujjuuko on Mityana Road on September 19, 2023. Sheebah also attended the event although they ignored one another.

Cindy said as a result of the technical glitches, she was forced to explain herself to her fans that day regarding the sound.

“The production team didn’t do me well at all. I do not know whether the organisers saw that,” the Boom Party singer cried.

“They employed various tactics to frustrate me and tip the scales against me. However, all their manoeuvres only fuelled my determination to emerge victorious,” she remarked.

Cindy emphasised that even though she faced various challenges, she won the battle.