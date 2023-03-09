Friday, March 10, 2023
Cindy recording an East African album

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Dancehall diva Cindy Sanyu is recording an album made from different East African countries and plans to release it after her maternity leave.

The singer revealed through an interview that despite going on maternity leave, she is considering visiting different East African countries where she will be recording music with different beats and styles to catch up with the speed of the new entrants in Uganda.

Cindy has already visited Kenya and is preparing to make it to Tanzania and Rwanda for different music tastes.

“The reason I am going to Tanzania for maternity leave is that I want to do music from there. I called some producers from there so I want my work to be East African. I have been to Kenya and I am going to Tanzania. After, I will also collaborate with some deejays in Rwanda, so that I make an East African Album,” she said.

“There is a style we have been stuck in as Ugandans including myself. So I want something new. There are so many young talents on the scene and to keep up with them, I need to step a bar ahead of them,” she added.

The singer also revealed that the album could be a preparation for her upcoming concert, which she hopes to announce after her leave.

