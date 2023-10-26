Friday, October 27, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Cindy makes U-turn on relationship with Sheebah
Editor's Picks

Cindy makes U-turn on relationship with Sheebah

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Cindy Sanyu has made a U-turn from an earlier statement she made leading up to their Kololo Ceremonial Grounds music battle between her and Sheebah last month. “Sheebah and I are not physical enemies, we talk,” she said.

However, appearing on Bukedde TV on Wednesday, October 25, she said they don’t get along and don’t need to but money has made them tolerate each other.

“It is true me and Sheebah don’t get along but we can work. We don’t have to be friends, and we are not. We are business people, we can come together and make some money,” said Cindy.

The Mbale leg of the battle early this month, she remarked was far better than the Kololo one because it turned out to be a show, without tension and everyone enjoyed.

“Now we going to the UK and Dubai. The Mbale one was actually just a show. There was no bad blood from her, and no bad blood from me. It was a peaceful show. All those that came enjoyed; team Cindicate and the Sheebaholics. There were no barriers like it was in Kololo. That was the difference, so I enjoyed Mbale much more than Kololo,” remarked the Boom Party singer.

You may also like

MPs raise alarm over musicians’ proposal to tax smartphones

The MPs, ministers who don’t see eye-to-eye

Ugandan stars braced for gongs at 9th annual African entertainment awards, USA

Busoga’s Nakibembe troupe set for global stage

Fifi Da Queen and MC Kats clash over monetary success cards

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell quashes claims of fake return to Uganda 

Congratulatory messages pour in as Speaker Among, Magogo welcome twins

Bishop equates MP Jacqueline Amongin & Lubega wedding to obtaining ‘mining licence’

Irene Ntale performs for first time on Swangz Avenue stage since 2017...

GNL Zamba votes self for Grammy consideration

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!