Cindy makes U-turn on relationship with Sheebah

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Cindy Sanyu has made a U-turn from an earlier statement she made leading up to their Kololo Ceremonial Grounds music battle between her and Sheebah last month. “Sheebah and I are not physical enemies, we talk,” she said.

However, appearing on Bukedde TV on Wednesday, October 25, she said they don’t get along and don’t need to but money has made them tolerate each other.

“It is true me and Sheebah don’t get along but we can work. We don’t have to be friends, and we are not. We are business people, we can come together and make some money,” said Cindy.

The Mbale leg of the battle early this month, she remarked was far better than the Kololo one because it turned out to be a show, without tension and everyone enjoyed.

“Now we going to the UK and Dubai. The Mbale one was actually just a show. There was no bad blood from her, and no bad blood from me. It was a peaceful show. All those that came enjoyed; team Cindicate and the Sheebaholics. There were no barriers like it was in Kololo. That was the difference, so I enjoyed Mbale much more than Kololo,” remarked the Boom Party singer.