Cindy leaves Kasese fans star struck at street rave 

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Saturday evening, September 2, was nothing short of spectacular, a moment that brought together Kasese’s townsfolk, participants, guests, and tourists in perfect harmony. As the night’s festivities reached their crescendo, it became a night etched in the memory of Kasese town, a testament to the magic that unfolds when people unite.

Kasese’s streets came alive with a kaleidoscope of neon hues, thumping beats, and an air of jubilation as the sun set on a challenging morning of marathon racing through the town. Stanley Street, the heart of Kasese, underwent a remarkable transformation after the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon concluded. The Tusker Lite Neon Street Rave awaited, promising an unforgettable experience.

The highlight of the evening was the electrifying performance by Cindy Sanyu, fondly known as the king Herself. The energy and excitement in Kasese town was palpable as Cindy took the stage at 11:00pm.

Her medley of chart-toppers, including Boom Party, Onina, Fire, Run This City and Ayokyayokya, left the crowd spellbound. Her powerful vocals and high octane dancehall moves had everyone dancing beneath the neon lights.

Addressing the ecstatic audience, Cindy proclaimed her love for Kasese and its people. With heartfelt words, she concluded her mesmerising performance, leaving the crowd wanting more.

Emmy Hashakimana, the marketing and innovations director at Uganda Breweries Limited, noted that Tusker Lite is renowned for delivering unparalleled party experiences to vibrant, life-embracing individuals. The eclectic crowd that graced the after-party embodied this spirit perfectly.

In the end, it was a night to remember, where the people of Kasese and visitors from a far came together to craft indelible memories. As the event’s curtains fell, it left behind a lasting impression, reminding everyone that when unity prevails, extraordinary moments are born.

