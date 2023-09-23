Cindy killed it fashion wise at battle, says Abryanz

Saturday, September 23, 2023
By Mariam Nakalema 

Fashion designer Abryanz has given his two cents on the style choices of singers Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu during their musical battle at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on September 15, 2023.

Both women are known to love their clothing skimpy. However, Cindy has often been on the receiving end of criticism for her cakey makeup and cheap-looking outfits.

“I would say Cindy killed it. She is not known for dressing. She is always just there, but for Sheebah, my dear, you cannot joke with her. She knows what they call fashion. When I saw her smart on stage, I was not surprised, but as for Cindy, I was so surprised in her dressing this time around. She tried,” Abryanz, real name Brian Ahumuza, said during an interview with The Kampala Sun during the launch of a book by former Miss Uganda Olivia Nakakande at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel  on September 22, 2023.

He gave kudos to the designer of the two women during the battle.

Abryanz is popular for his annual Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards, a celebration of fashion among the who is who.

”I am not the one that designed Sheebah and Cindy on their show, but the one who was given the opportunity, did his best,” he said.

