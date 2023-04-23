Cindy, hubby Joel welcome baby boy

Sunday, April 23, 2023
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Singer Cindy Sanyu and her husband Joel Okuyo have welcomed a baby boy. This is the couple’s second child together and Cindy’s third.

The good news has been shared by the couple’s friends and family like comedian Salvador on the different social media platforms.

“Congratulations to my personal persons Cindy Sanyu and my gango Okuyo Joel Atiku Prince UG on the birth of their new bundle of joy, blessings upon blessings mother and baby are super healthy and we thank God,” said Salvador in a post.

This is the couple’s second child together. Cindy was previously in a long-term relationship with Italian Mario Brunetti and they have one child. The child is also Okuyo’s third.

Cindy and Joel got married at St. Stephen’s Church Kisugu in Kampala two years back. They hosted their guests to a reception at Extreme Adventure in Busiika.

