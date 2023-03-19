Cindy excited as sister excels at Miss Uganda contest

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer and Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president Cinderella Sanyu woke up in a jolly mood after her sister excelled at the Miss Uganda contest on Saturday night

Her sister, Whitney Martha Ademun was the 1st runner’s up Miss Uganda 2023 losing the title to Hannah Karema Tumukunde.

An elated Cindy took to Instagram to celebrate the feat. “So, while you were sleeping, my little sister Ademun Whitney Martha won 1st runner up Miss Uganda 2023. I am so proud of her. God is faithful,” she wrote.

Prior to the finals, Cindy and singer Sheebah Karungi developed online beef as they vocally rooted for different contestants.

Cindy rooted for Ademun while Sheebah Karungi rooted for Nassuna Husinah Linda.