Cindy didn’t ask me to perform at music battle, says Lillian Mbabazi

By Mariam Nakalema

When singer Lillian Mbabazi decided to attend the Sheebah/Cindy musical battle at Kololo Independence Grounds on Friday, September 15, 2023, many people thought that as a former member of Blu*3 with Cindy (and Jackie Chandiru), she and Cindy would perform the group’s songs together.

This was not to be the case. The Boom Party singer sang their old songs on her own.

“Cindy knows me and she didn’t ask me to perform at the battle so I could not waste my time,” Lillian said during an interview with The Kampala Sun during the Imara Girls Festival at Kati Kati Grounds, where she had gone to perform, on September, 16 2023.

Artistes that performed with Cindy included Navio, Vampino, Zex Bilangilangi.

Some fans were led to believe that perhaps Lillian had come to support Sheebah as they are both members of the Uganda National Musicians Federation.

To add insult to injury, Lillian attended Sheebah’s after party on September 16, 2023.

Blu*3 was formed in the early 2000s and broke up in 2010 over disagreements.