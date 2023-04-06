Cindy defends female artistes on delayed motherhood

Thursday, April 6, 2023
By Alfred Byenkya

The acting President of Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) Cinderella Sanyu has defended female artistes for delaying to give birth

Speaking to journalists at her recent baby shower party organized by UMA executive members, Cindy said that many of her colleagues are interested in giving birth but they haven’t met the right men .

“Many female artistes would like to settle down with their partners and have children but they have trust issues with men. As a result they fear to produce children for men who will not be there for them,” she said

She also said that the other reason of their delay to give birth is that their music careers are a priority because their jobs take a lot of time and resources

She got married to her boyfriend film maker Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku in a low key wedding in December 2021

The couple had their first baby in January 2022 and will be having her third child this year 

