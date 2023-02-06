Cindy cautions musicians on friendships

By Alfred Byenkya

Uganda Musicians Association acting president Cinderella Sanyu aka Cindy has cautioned musicians on friendships.

She says one doesn’t need to be friends with everyone for them to succeed in the music industry.

“I believe you don’t have to be everyone’s friend to succeed. Some people are evil, most especially in the music industry,” Cindy said.

She, therefore, cautioned artistes to be careful with which people they make friendships and it’s the reason she chose not be a friend to everyone.

“To protect my soul, I stay away from many people and that’s how I stay sane and happy,” Cindy wrote on her Facebook page.

She ended her post by saying that being a friend to everyone is nonsense and it’s for kids.

Cindy came to the music scene under the management of Steve Jean way back in 2005 under the Blu 3 girl’s music project.

She later went solo after Steve Jean pulled out of the project.

Cindy has been having lots of battles with her fellow female artistes.

Her first battle was with singer Phina Mugerwa. The two were fighting for South Africa-based Ugandan football player Ken Muyiisa’s love.

They later reconciled and worked together as leaders of the Uganda Musicians Association, where Cindy is the acting president.

The second battle was against Sheebah Karungi when she was still working under Team No sleep of Jeff Kiwanuka.

In one her beef songs, Cindy described Sheebah as a dummy artiste and singer because they buy for her songs from music writers and has no ability to perform on a live band.

Cindy’s comments about friendships come at a time when Sheebah and Spice Diana are at logger heads because of the imprisonment of Ritah Dancehall, a dancer and video vixen from Makindye Division.

Music critics and fans have been asking themselves why Spice Diana’s management decided to invite Sheebah at their recent concert that took place at the cricket oval grounds

Isma Olaxess commonly known as Jaja iculi, recently said that there’s no need for the two to be friends because the music business is about competition and them uniting and showing love to one another is killing and confusing their brands and fan base.