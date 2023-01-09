Monday, January 9, 2023
Top News 
Top News

Cindy asks promoters to respect artistes 

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Dancehall artiste Cinderella Sanyu commonly known as Cindy has called on events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo to stop undermining artistes but rather look at them as co-partners in the entertainment business.

Bajjo recently released a list showing how much they (promoters) will be paying local musicians per show, which the Uganda Musicians Associations (UMA) boss, says is a sign of disrespect.

Cindy castigated Bajjo, saying even if a promoter is big like KT Events, and others; they cannot organise a concert without artistes, because people go to see artistes, not promoters.

“Undermining artistes should stop. I want promoters to starting looking at us as co-partners in this business. I know the time I invest in my music and how I market myself to reach the level, where I am able to charge the fee I want,” she noted.

Cindy added: “But, a person who doesn’t know my journey to just come up and set what they think I am worth is not good. I see disrespect in that, and I think we need to respect each other.”

