Christ’s Cathedral ready for first Busoga royal wedding in 69 years

By Jackie Nambooga

__________________



It is the eve of the long-awaited wedding of the king of Busoga (Kyabazinga), William Wilberforce Nadiope Gabula IV, and Jovia Mutesi, the Inhebantu.



All eyes are trained on Busoga, where the royal couple will on Saturday say ‘I do’ at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Uganda’s eastern city of Jinja.



The cathedral — located in Katwe village in Northern Division — has got a partial facelift in preparation for the ceremony.



It will be the first wedding of a Busoga king in 69 years.



No more than 2,000 guests have been invited. The rest of the world will follow the church proceedings and reception remotely on giant screens at designated viewing spots, as well as on TV, radio and online.



The wedding ceremony will take place within the 54-year-old cathedral’s premises but not inside the building.



Nonetheless, Busoga Kingdom has provided the facility with a much-needed lick of paint in the interior and exterior.



▪️ Busoga royal wedding guests tipped to wear tunic and gomesi





Beyond readying it for Saturday’s big ceremony, the church itself needs a lot more work. Its roof truss leaks on rainy days and its facial boards are worn out.



Rev. David Munobwa, the cathedral’s assistant vicar, said the roof truss needs to be replaced, the ceiling furnished and the verandah worked on.



Rev. Can. Dr. Joy Mukisa Isabirye, the sub-dean of the cathedral, said the facility last had a facelift more than two decades ago, in 2001, during the era of retired Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr. Michael Kyomya.



He said they had planned to renovate the entire cathedral by the end of this year but that will not be achieved.



Isabirye said they need to first complete the diocesan official vicarage residence along with the children’s church, which would also act as a nursery school.



“We want to handle one project at a time,” he said.



Munobwa said works on the vicarage, whose cost has yet to be computed, stands at 75% completion and has taken hardly two years.



He added that they had quoted sh154 million for the total renovation of the cathedral, including the construction of waterborne toilets.



But now that the church has been painted, Munobwa said the initial quotation would go down slightly and that the renovation would possibly take shape next year.



▪️ Excitement builds as Busoga royal wedding nears





Reforms



Organizers shifted the church ceremony to an open space at the cathedral premises after indicating that President Yoweri Museveni would be the chief guest.



They explained that the President is no longer comfortable with attending public functions in closed spaces.



In the wake of that development last month, Busoga diocesan bishop, Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Samson Naimanhye, wrote to the justice ministry seeking a license and gazette the area of the royal wedding grounds for that day.



Justice Minister Norbert Mao okayed the ceremony to take place at the gazetted venue.



The venue can accommodate about 2,000 people, which is double the sitting capacity of the cathedral.



On Thursday, two days before the wedding, the venue had already been filled with murram and tents were being erected.



Naimanhye said the cathedral is ready to host the wedding ceremony. The head of Uganda’s Anglican church, Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, will wed the royal couple.