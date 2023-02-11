Christian revellers feast at Naome Yewu Listener’s Dinner party

By Ivan Kabuye

Thobani Center on Thursday 9th February played host Naome Yewu listeners Dinner Party that was organized to unveil Naome into the Gospel artist world.

Everything seemed to have been normal but the energy among revellers who had come to usher in a new gospel artist was really down.

There was less cheering from the curtain raisers who came up to perform at the Naome Yewu listeners dinner, but however, once the food was served, the energy and the rate at which revellers were cheering was overrated as some clapped louder than the speakers.

A couple of Christians thronged Thobani center to have a glimpse of the new gospel artist in town and also to listen to some of her music and voice.

Revellers serving food at the Naome Yewu listeners Dinner party at Thobani Center Kampala on Thursday 9th February 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

Among the artists who performed included Bujji Feel who performed a song titled Strom inspired by Bartimaeus a blind beggar who called Jesus for mercy and healing, Bujji also performed Son of David before artists such as Segemental, and Cyber Judy among others came on stage.

Bujji Feel Performing at the Noame Yewu Dinner Party at Thobani Center Kampala on Thursday 9th February 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

Immediately after the dinner was served the long waited maiden artist Naome Yewu stepped on the stage and pulled off a show-stopping performance that got crowds on their toes, dancing and singing.

Some of the songs such as I am Blessed, were about her journey to where she is God has lifted him to where she is right now, Ebilungo bya love among others.

Some of the curtain raisers Performing at the Noame Yewu Dinner Party at Thobani Center Kampala on Thursday 9th February 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

However, it was the Mukama Saasila song that got many cheering with calls for an encore performance.

Naome thanked her husband for supporting her musically and also embarking on her dreams and believing in her as his wife.