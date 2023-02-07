Christian Atsu pulled from rubble after earthquake in Turkey

By Kampala Sun writer

Footballer Christian Atsu has been found alive after this weekend’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and has been transferred to hospital after being pulled from the rubble.

The 31-year-old, who played for both Chelsea and Newcastle during his time in the Premier League was caught up in a 7.7 magnitude earthquake which occurred on Monday.

Hatayspor manager Mustafa Ozat said: “Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries. Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble. Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours.”

A statement from the Ghana Football Association said: “We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian.”

The vice-president of Christian Atsu’s Turkish club Hayatspor said on Monday the Ghana winger was in the debris of a major earthquake that has killed more than 3,000 people in the country and neighbouring Syria.