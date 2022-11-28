Monday, November 28, 2022
Chris Obore praises Magogo’s FUFA leadership skills

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Chris Obore, the director of communication and public affairs at Parliament, on Sunday, November 27, heaped praises on Eng. Moses Magogo just days after the Budiope East MP’s birthday.

This wasn’t for his work as a Member of Parliament or for the fact that he (Magogo) is the husband of Obore’s boss – Speaker Anita Among – but for his leadership in the other office he holds of FUFA president.

According to Obore, the engineer has the best grasp of sports; it’s dynamics, politics, and analysis as much as he keeps a low profile.


“Hon. Moses Magogo understands football/sports development so deeply that if the Government fully supported football, we would be too far. And the guy appreciates governance issues so well even with his quiet demeanor. Most people comment on sports emotionally, but Magogo is analytical,” Obore tweeted.

Moments later, Obore shared a photo fist bumping with Among, who had earlier returned from Juba, South Sudan aboard the Uganda Airlines, in the company of her husband, Magogo.

Obore, an avid football fan, always throws his judgements around in regards to how the English premier league side, Arsenal, is being managed and its performance.

