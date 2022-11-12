Chris Brown hints at upcoming Christmas Single

By Kampala Sun writer

Chris Brown is cooking up a festive single for the holiday season.

The Virginia crooner took to his Instagram stories to provide fans with a hint to what he’s working on, and it appears a Christmas song is currently under wraps.

Brown’s soundless story was a basic black screen, with a message in bold white letters plastered in all caps. “I’M MAKING A NEW CHRISTMAS SONG THIS YEAR!!! BEEN TOO LONG,” the singer exclaimed with excitement.

And, to the young legend’s own admittance, it has been a while since he got into his festive bag

The “Under the Influence” entertainer last dropped a holiday-themed track in 2017 with “This X-Mas,” featuring Ella Mai from his Heartbreak on a Full Moon LP. But his most popular Santa anthem arrived in 2007 with “This Christmas.” The Donny Hathaway cover was a part of the This Christmas soundtrack from the movie of the same name — a movie he would also star in alongside Lauren London and Idris Elba.