Chozen Blood apologizes to Winnie Nwagi

By Alfred Byenkya

Ever since singer Winnie Nwagi and Chozen Blood released the song Yitawo, talk of them being undercover lovers has refused to go away.

However, in March 2023, Chozen gave a hint that something was happening behind the curtains. He came out and claimed his life was in danger after a mysterious man called him threatening to take away his life if he doesn’t leave Winnie Nwagi.

“This man didn’t identify himself but he said he has been dating Winnie Nwagi for some years. He said he has been investing so much in her in that he doesn’t want anyone to play around with her,” Chozen then relayed.

Chozen claimed that Nwagi’s alleged boyfriend requested to meet him (Chozen Blood) physically and they talk through things or else he would use other means to solve the issue.

Now Chozen Blood is apologizing. The singer has revealed that he recently fell out with Nwagi over personal reasons and issued a profuse apology.In an interview with Bukedde TV1 on Tuesday 8th, August,2023, Chosen Blood said he wanted to use this opportunity to publicly apologize to her because the mistake he did deserved a public apology

“ I’m really sorry because I could have hurt her in one way or the other but the truth of the matter is that she is not happy with me and I would like to take this opportunity to make this apology while on air,” he said

He however refused to confirm rumours of him dating the singer despite being seen together several times both in private and public places