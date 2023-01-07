Saturday, January 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Children’s drama show launched amid partying
Top News

Children’s drama show launched amid partying

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ivan Kabuye

It was an evening of partying by the cast and crew of Junior Drama Club as they officially launched the premiering of their TV drama show titled Junior Drama Club on TV.

The launch that took place at Molecule in Kololo, Kampala on Thursday, January 5, saw several actors, including media personalities Gaetano, Canary Mugume, Malaika, Uncle Mo, Brian Mulondo and Diana Nabatanzi, gracing the occasion.

With Junior Drama Club, the content aired will be family-friendly and address key issues affecting children, parents, and school administrators.

“Our customers are rest assured that their children and young adults will have nail-biting, entertaining, local content by our Ugandan stars. A hearty congratulation to the teams involved in the making of Junior Drama Club,” said Brian Mulondo, one of the actors.

Allan Manzi, the producer of Junior Drama Club, said the journey of the show started with Nicole, his mother, and one of the actresses who told him about a school that was available for use in terms of production.

Allan Manzi, the producer of the show, speaking at the launch of Junior Drama Club at Molecule, Kololo on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

 He, therefore, approached the head-teacher of Marceline Academy, who welcomed him and gave him a go-ahead hence they started shooting the movie.

You may also like

I don’t deal with promoters because I know my value – Salvador

Trending: Netizens taken up by ‘nyash’

I will not get married, insists new dad Fatboy

Kampala-Gulu highway accident victims identified

Miss Uganda 2023 is back

Fabiola’s choice of language at kuhingira divides social media in-laws

TikToker Asiya’s mother thanks netizens for showing daughter love

Police arrests MC of Freedom City concert

Discharged Saha’s performances pushed to April

I am coming back in 2024 – John Blaq

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.