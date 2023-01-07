Children’s drama show launched amid partying

By Ivan Kabuye

It was an evening of partying by the cast and crew of Junior Drama Club as they officially launched the premiering of their TV drama show titled Junior Drama Club on TV.

The launch that took place at Molecule in Kololo, Kampala on Thursday, January 5, saw several actors, including media personalities Gaetano, Canary Mugume, Malaika, Uncle Mo, Brian Mulondo and Diana Nabatanzi, gracing the occasion.

With Junior Drama Club, the content aired will be family-friendly and address key issues affecting children, parents, and school administrators.

“Our customers are rest assured that their children and young adults will have nail-biting, entertaining, local content by our Ugandan stars. A hearty congratulation to the teams involved in the making of Junior Drama Club,” said Brian Mulondo, one of the actors.

Allan Manzi, the producer of Junior Drama Club, said the journey of the show started with Nicole, his mother, and one of the actresses who told him about a school that was available for use in terms of production.

Allan Manzi, the producer of the show, speaking at the launch of Junior Drama Club at Molecule, Kololo on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

He, therefore, approached the head-teacher of Marceline Academy, who welcomed him and gave him a go-ahead hence they started shooting the movie.