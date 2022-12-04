Children outwit Stella Nyanzi, meet dad after 15 years

By Ahmad Muto

Self-styled ‘social rebel’ and rights activist Stella Nyanzi earned street cred largely because of the wit that spills from her pen to paper, and on the keyboard. However, being a mother of twins, Wasswa and Kato Bah, she got outwitted twice harder by the teenage sons.

While away on a conference, the pair hatched a plot and met their father, Bah, for the first time in a decade and half. It is important to note that in the past, she never said kind words about the man in her media appearances.

On her Facebook page, she expressed mixed emotions at being outfoxed, like she did after the 2021 elections on her way to Kenya.

She shared a photo of the children with their father and captioned it in no ordinary style, but one very typical of her online character – with prose. It captures her emotions, swinging from jealousy to envy, and right into loneliness.

“My people are bonding…

Without me!

Clearly everyone’s enjoying…

Without me!

Should I be jealous?

After fifteen long lonely years

Without him,

My children have now forgiven growing

Without him?

Should I be envious?”

Nyanzi is a mother of three – Baraka Bah, and the twins Kato and Wasswa Bah.

She is currently in South Africa for a reading of her poems as part of post-production arrangements of her documentary film “The woman who poked the Leopard” that is being directed by Patience Nitumwesiga, a Ugandan filmmaker.

Nyanzi revealed in 2021 that at 47 years, she was dating a younger man, 13 years her junior.

This year, she was accepted in Germany on a writers-in-exile programme with her three children.