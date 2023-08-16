Child rapper Felista asks Ruparelia Foundation to sponsor Champion Gudo 

By Alfred Byenkya

Child rapper Felista Di Superstar has asked the Ruparelia Foundation to consider sponsoring child bodyguard Champion Gudo’s primary school education.

She urged the foundation to help him get better education at Kampala Parents School, which it owns.

Felista, real name Faith Nanyanzi, was taken up by the school in 2020 after facing school fees challenges together with another child rapper, Patrick Ssenyonjo aka Fresh Kid.

The vision of the Ruparelia Foundation, founded by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, is to create a positive and transformative change in the community.

While appearing on a local television recently, the vice-chancellor of Victoria University (owned by Sudhir), Dr. Lawrence Muganga, said Felista’s request would be considered because she was exemplary while at Kampala Parents School.

Felista got second grade in the Primary Leaving Examinations whose results were released in 2023.

“I would like to tell Felista that my directors have seen your plea and are willing to help Champion Gudo as you requested,” Muganga said.

Recently, the State Minister for Social Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Peace Mutuuzo, asked those willing to sponsor Champion Gudo’s education to do so as soon as possible.

It has been reported that Gudo is an orphan who used to live in Kalerwe Market with his grandmother before being picked up by Alien Skin (Patrick Mulwana), who offered to take care of him at his FanGone Entertainment company based in Makindye, a Kampala suburb. .